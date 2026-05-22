CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,955 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,564 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises about 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 786,726 shares of company stock valued at $62,547,977. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

KO opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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