CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119,742 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,026 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board's holdings in CocaCola were worth $148,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $84.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $345.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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