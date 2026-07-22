CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,371 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,709 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

KO opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $85.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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