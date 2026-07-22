CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Position Decreased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,955 shares of the company's stock after selling 234,835 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $102,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 450.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Bank of America raised their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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