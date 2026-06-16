Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 33,300 Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,300 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Boston Scientific comprises 1.2% of Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after purchasing an additional 477,680 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5%

BSX opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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