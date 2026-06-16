Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 0.4% of Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C.'s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $613,029,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 34,719.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,395 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $581,807,000 after buying an additional 2,672,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,865,690,000 after buying an additional 1,333,920 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $418,828,000 after buying an additional 690,277 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6,342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 673,403 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $153,354,000 after buying an additional 662,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,498 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $315.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.10 and a 200-day moving average of $239.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.NXP Semiconductors's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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