Cognex Corporation $CGNX Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Cognex worth $42,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 74.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 402.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,990 shares in the company, valued at $264,696.60. This represents a 83.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,727,296.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $344,714.48. This represents a 88.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 224,847 shares of company stock worth $14,975,098 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGNX

Cognex Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. Cognex Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The business's 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm had revenue of $268.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cognex's payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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