Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,050,402 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 2,639,967 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 1.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Realty Income worth $566,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,869.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135,928 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 129,025 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 131,682 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of O opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.46.

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Realty Income News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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