Cohu, Inc. $COHU Shares Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,133 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 1.37% of Cohu worth $19,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 2,042.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,674 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 155,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,361 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cohu by 478.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,282 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 972,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company's stock.

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Cohu Price Performance

COHU opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 6.43. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $70.92.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $125.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 10,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $460,026.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,399.20. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Donahue sold 10,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $479,719.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,343.06. This trade represents a 74.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,668 shares of company stock worth $4,248,016. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cohu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on COHU

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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