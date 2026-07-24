Cohu, Inc. $COHU Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 30,688 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.58% of Cohu worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cohu by 93.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 121,015 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cohu by 3.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,993 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,999,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cohu from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Cohu and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COHU

Cohu Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.14 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. Cohu's revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 10,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $460,026.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,344,399.20. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Donahue sold 10,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $479,719.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,343.06. The trade was a 74.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $4,210,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company's stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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