Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Acquired by WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd

WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,216 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 6.1% of WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $23,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,171 shares in the company, valued at $79,434,200. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,990 shares of company stock worth $6,013,920. Corporate insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $251.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.8%

COIN stock opened at $201.80 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 12.20%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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