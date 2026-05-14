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Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Coinbase Global logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft sharply reduced its Coinbase stake by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 23,223 shares and leaving it with 9,225 shares worth about $1.99 million.
  • Coinbase continues to attract significant institutional interest overall, with 68.84% of shares held by institutions and hedge funds, including large positions from Vanguard and several new buyers in recent quarters.
  • Sentiment remains mixed: analysts still see upside with multiple Buy ratings and a consensus target of $251.91, but Coinbase’s latest quarter missed earnings expectations and revenue fell 30.5% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 23,223 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $8,847,905,000 after buying an additional 2,007,930 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,663,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,249,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,015,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. President Capital increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $355.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $251.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,440,200. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,920 in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $201.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $191.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 3.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 12.20%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Coinbase Global's revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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