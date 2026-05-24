Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,425 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.0%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $467.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $762.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $107.67 and a one year high of $481.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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