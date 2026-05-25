Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 402.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,961 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in ServiceNow by 15.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 205.1% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Trading Down 0.0%

NOW opened at $102.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.73. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

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ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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