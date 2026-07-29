Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,837 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 469,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122,634 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 200,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,881,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 64,808 shares of the company's stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,918,979 shares of the company's stock worth $625,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.49%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Further Reading

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