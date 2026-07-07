Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,586 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,061.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $950.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $990.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $973.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $421.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Further Reading

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