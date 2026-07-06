Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 153,939 shares of the airline's stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the airline's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the airline's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the airline's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the airline's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the airline's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,025,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,433,313. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Weiss Ratings raised American Airlines Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.32. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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