Colrain Capital LLC Sells 22,230 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,320 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 22,230 shares during the period. Bunge Global comprises 2.8% of Colrain Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC's holdings in Bunge Global were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glencore plc raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,844,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,570,009 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,565,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,602,320 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,478,960,000 after acquiring an additional 402,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,921,322 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $562,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,447 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 65,774 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $134.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.86. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Bunge Global's quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Bunge Global's dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Further Reading

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