Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 388,140.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,061 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 163,019 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Columbia Sportswear worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 511 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,842.40. This represents a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $61.37 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $758.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Columbia Sportswear's payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.67.

View Our Latest Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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