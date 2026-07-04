Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,946 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 46,421 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Columbia Sportswear worth $23,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,956 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 114,611 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 64,046 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company's stock.

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Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $69.06.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $779.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $758.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Columbia Sportswear's payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $281,992.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 132,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,994,949.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,842.40. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Columbia Sportswear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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