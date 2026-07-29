Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 31,970 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $281,992.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 132,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,994,949.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $276,542.40. Following the sale, the director owned 22,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,638.42. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923. 51.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $779.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.26 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

Further Reading

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