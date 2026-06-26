Columbus Macro LLC Has $8.79 Million Position in Public Storage $PSA

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC's holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $21,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 219.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,122 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Public Storage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $341.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $324.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $308,569.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,281.34. The trade was a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.6%

Public Storage stock opened at $319.75 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.54 and a fifty-two week high of $331.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $308.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.84%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

See Also

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