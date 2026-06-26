Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,824 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 957.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paychex from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Read Our Latest Report on PAYX

Key Headlines Impacting Paychex

Here are the key news stories impacting Paychex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Paychex beat fiscal Q4 estimates, reporting EPS of $1.32 versus $1.31 expected and revenue of $1.61 billion versus $1.60 billion expected, with revenue up 12.5% year over year. Paychex earnings report

Paychex beat fiscal Q4 estimates, reporting EPS of $1.32 versus $1.31 expected and revenue of $1.61 billion versus $1.60 billion expected, with revenue up 12.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted growth drivers including Paycor synergies, stronger Management Solutions performance, and AI-related monetization efforts through WISE, which supports the longer-term growth story. Zacks earnings call takeaways

Management highlighted growth drivers including Paycor synergies, stronger Management Solutions performance, and AI-related monetization efforts through WISE, which supports the longer-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts framed the stock as more attractive after the pullback, noting Paychex has strong fundamentals and that fiscal 2027 looks “cleaner” after a noisy 2026. Benzinga analyst note

Several analysts framed the stock as more attractive after the pullback, noting Paychex has strong fundamentals and that fiscal 2027 looks “cleaner” after a noisy 2026. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $105 from $100 but kept an Underweight rating, signaling limited upside despite acknowledging the shares can rise from current levels. JPMorgan price target update

JPMorgan raised its price target to $105 from $100 but kept an Underweight rating, signaling limited upside despite acknowledging the shares can rise from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed essentially no shares sold short, so short selling does not appear to be a meaningful factor in the stock’s move.

Short-interest data showed essentially no shares sold short, so short selling does not appear to be a meaningful factor in the stock’s move. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reacting to fiscal 2027 guidance that points to slower growth than fiscal 2026, with revenue expected to grow 5% to 6% and EPS 7% to 9%, a deceleration after the recent double-digit expansion. Proactive Investors earnings outlook article

Investors are reacting to fiscal 2027 guidance that points to slower growth than fiscal 2026, with revenue expected to grow 5% to 6% and EPS 7% to 9%, a deceleration after the recent double-digit expansion. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also pointed to higher-than-expected expenses and a cautious outlook as reasons the stock slipped after earnings, even though the underlying results were strong. Seeking Alpha news

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $148.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 27.03%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Paychex's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.010 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Paychex's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Paychex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas "Tom" Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company's core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers' compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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