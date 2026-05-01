Comerica Bank Acquires 28,719 Shares of McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,374 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.24% of McGrath RentCorp worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company's stock.

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McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 6.9%

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $94.99 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm had revenue of $198.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. McGrath RentCorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGRC

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, through its subsidiaries, provides rental, sales, and servicing of equipment for commercial, industrial, environmental, and residential markets. The company operates primarily through two segments—mobile storage and water management—offering flexible solutions for customers requiring on-site storage, water transport, treatment, and dewatering services.

In its mobile storage segment, McGrath RentCorp supplies portable storage containers and modular office units to sectors including construction, retail, government, and disaster restoration.

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