Comerica Bank Has $433,000 Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the company's stock after selling 224,473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank's holdings in Affirm were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,094,180. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affirm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.80.

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Trending Headlines about Affirm

Here are the key news stories impacting Affirm this week:

Affirm Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.72. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.41.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Affirm had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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