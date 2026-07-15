Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Holdings Trimmed by Katamaran Capital LLP

Katamaran Capital LLP cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 1.5% of Katamaran Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Cogent Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 229.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,774.40 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,877.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,528.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $513.99 and a 12-month high of $2,073.99. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,015.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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