Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Position Boosted by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 3.2% of New Millennium Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $23,395,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,829.88 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $452.65 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,647.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,291.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Glj Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,923.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total value of $8,561,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,779.78, for a total transaction of $889,890.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,339,340. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,024 shares of company stock valued at $99,678,386 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here