Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Position Lessened by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,179 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 18,871 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $41,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 563 shares of the construction company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,746 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $97,559,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 4,938 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 16.7% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,151.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,015.43.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,830.08 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,841.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,567.54. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.24 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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