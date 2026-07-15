Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 741.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,015.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $66,295,571.84. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,774.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,877.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,528.74. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.99 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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