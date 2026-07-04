Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,665 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $42,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,400 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $21,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 145.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,741.16 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,884.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,485.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.99 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total value of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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