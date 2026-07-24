Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,979 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,712 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.72% of Comfort Systems USA worth $348,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $6,922,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,383,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,465,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,830.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.24 and a 12-month high of $2,073.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,841.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,567.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,015.43.

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About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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