Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total value of $13,094,949.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,728.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $655.96 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,833.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,577.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.53 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,910.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,057.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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