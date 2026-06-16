Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,601 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 40,006 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 5.3% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Comfort Systems USA worth $51,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FIX. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,951.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,792.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,396.52. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $489.98 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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