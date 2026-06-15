Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,315 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,648.22. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FIX opened at $1,877.52 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $489.54 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,781.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,389.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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