Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Stake Reduced by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up approximately 9.8% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,674.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,438.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,145.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.60 and a 12-month high of $1,719.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,732.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total value of $6,163,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,703,260.90. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,471.12. This represents a 21.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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