Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Stock Position Decreased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up approximately 1.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Glj Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.0%

FIX opened at $1,741.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,884.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,485.52. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.99 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,282,648.22. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at $65,855,938.68. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here