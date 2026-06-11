Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Stock Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,391 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Comfort Systems USA worth $38,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after acquiring an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,103,453,000 after acquiring an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,349,000 after acquiring an additional 309,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock worth $606,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,713.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,763.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,376.26. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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