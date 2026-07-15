Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Stock Position Trimmed by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 3.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $6,922,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,465,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,015.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,774.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.99 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,877.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,528.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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