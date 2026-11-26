State Street Corp trimmed its position in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC - Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,655,352 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 6,179,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.96% of Commercial Metals worth $475,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $954,989,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $84,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $59,572,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $36,800,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Commercial Metals Company has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $84.87. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

Commercial Metals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is a metals recycling, manufacturing and construction-services company. Its operations span the collection and processing of ferrous and nonferrous scrap, which can be used as raw material for steelmaking, and the production of steel and other metal products. CMC manufactures products including reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and other steel products used in construction and industrial applications. The company also provides construction-related products and services, including steel fabrication and engineered solutions for infrastructure projects.

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