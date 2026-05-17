Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 5,814 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,088,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,484,729,000 after purchasing an additional 208,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $284.72 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $246.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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