Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Tesla were worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

More Tesla News

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $422.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 387.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $386.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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