Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 148,373 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,125 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 148,373 shares during the period. Qualcomm accounts for 1.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $64,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $219.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Down 0.8%

QCOM opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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