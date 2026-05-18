Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys Shares of 2,107 Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,107 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 351,672 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares during the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,634,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its position in Western Digital by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 133,748 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 100,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Western Digital Stock Up 0.0%

WDC opened at $482.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 2.10. The firm's 50 day moving average is $352.15 and its 200-day moving average is $257.69. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $525.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Western Digital's payout ratio is 2.99%.

More Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $335.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research set a $250.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.84, for a total value of $8,236,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 598,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,342,096. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 363 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.09, for a total transaction of $136,883.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,259,473.07. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,679 shares of company stock worth $18,049,314. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Further Reading

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