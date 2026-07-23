Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,613 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 151,181 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford is drawing bullish momentum attention from analysts, with one Zacks report highlighting the stock as a strong momentum name and another saying it may be set up to beat earnings expectations. Article Title Article Title

Ford is drawing bullish momentum attention from analysts, with one Zacks report highlighting the stock as a strong momentum name and another saying it may be set up to beat earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Ford joined a new alliance with BlackRock, Carhartt and Google to expand skilled workforce training, which could help support hiring and long-term manufacturing capacity. Article Title

Ford joined a new alliance with BlackRock, Carhartt and Google to expand skilled workforce training, which could help support hiring and long-term manufacturing capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting Ford has been trading higher than the broader market reflects improving short-term momentum, but it does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage noting Ford has been trading higher than the broader market reflects improving short-term momentum, but it does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about Ford workers allegedly being fired over snack theft are mostly reputational and labor-related headlines, but are unlikely to materially move the stock unless they signal broader labor issues. Article Title Article Title

Articles about Ford workers allegedly being fired over snack theft are mostly reputational and labor-related headlines, but are unlikely to materially move the stock unless they signal broader labor issues. Negative Sentiment: Ford’s recall of nearly 388,000 vehicles over a second-row seat injury hazard is a negative development because it raises warranty, repair, and brand-risk concerns. Article Title

Ford’s recall of nearly 388,000 vehicles over a second-row seat injury hazard is a negative development because it raises warranty, repair, and brand-risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on the collapse of the U.S. EV industry could add pressure to Ford sentiment, since investors remain focused on losses in Ford’s EV segment. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.79.

Get Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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