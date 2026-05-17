Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,980,614,000 after buying an additional 168,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,401,448,000 after buying an additional 541,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,171,445,000 after buying an additional 130,173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,984,783,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $404.95 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $188.81 and a 1 year high of $421.97. The stock's 50-day moving average is $365.38 and its 200 day moving average is $334.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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