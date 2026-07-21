Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,961 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 11,744 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,990,067 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,566,508,000 after buying an additional 553,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,390,748 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,820,921,000 after purchasing an additional 281,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,993,006 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,972,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,916,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,519 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $873,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $239.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $248.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's payout ratio is 54.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.70.

View Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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