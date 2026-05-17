Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN - Free Report) by 282.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Garmin were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,197,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,973,044,000 after purchasing an additional 499,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,250,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,785,304,000 after acquiring an additional 126,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $367,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,419,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $296,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $330,373,000 after acquiring an additional 182,548 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Garmin

Here are the key news stories impacting Garmin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Garmin to $9.82 from $9.74 and lifted its Q1 2028 estimate to $2.02 from $1.93, suggesting better longer-term earnings expectations. Garmin estimate update

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Garmin to $9.82 from $9.74 and lifted its Q1 2028 estimate to $2.02 from $1.93, suggesting better longer-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The broader analyst note still shows Garmin expected to grow earnings over time, with Zacks also forecasting FY2028 EPS of $10.93, despite a small reduction from prior estimates. Garmin estimate update

The broader analyst note still shows Garmin expected to grow earnings over time, with Zacks also forecasting FY2028 EPS of $10.93, despite a small reduction from prior estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks kept a Hold rating on Garmin, signaling a cautious but not bearish stance overall. Garmin analyst rating

Zacks kept a rating on Garmin, signaling a cautious but not bearish stance overall. Neutral Sentiment: Garmin recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, which provides a supportive backdrop, but that news is being offset today by the new analyst revisions. Garmin stock page

Garmin recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, which provides a supportive backdrop, but that news is being offset today by the new analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut near-term EPS estimates for Q2 2026 to $2.13 from $2.26, Q3 2026 to $2.32 from $2.38, Q4 2026 to $2.81 from $2.90, and Q4 2027 to $3.18 from $3.23, which can pressure the stock by implying softer earnings momentum. Garmin estimate cuts

Zacks cut near-term EPS estimates for Q2 2026 to $2.13 from $2.26, Q3 2026 to $2.32 from $2.38, Q4 2026 to $2.81 from $2.90, and Q4 2027 to $3.18 from $3.23, which can pressure the stock by implying softer earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also lowered Garmin’s Q2 2027 and FY2028 estimates slightly, reinforcing a more cautious near- to medium-term outlook for earnings growth. Garmin estimate cuts

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 3,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total transaction of $956,272.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,611.72. The trade was a 33.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 3,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $877,538.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,811.34. This trade represents a 11.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $10,110,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company's stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $226.04 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $273.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $244.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.45. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 23.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin's payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Garmin from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $249.00 price target on Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.40.

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Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin's products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin's product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

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