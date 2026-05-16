Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $48.78 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,899 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 554.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 460,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 390,136 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 62,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 204,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3%

PEP stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.32%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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