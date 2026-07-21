Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,870 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,339,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 486,861 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $263,537,000 after buying an additional 458,746 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,680,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $496,872,000 after acquiring an additional 331,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,292 shares of company stock worth $5,639,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Key Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Travelers from $395 to $425 and kept a buy rating, citing continued upside from top- and bottom-line momentum. Article Title

Truist Financial raised its price target on Travelers from $395 to $425 and kept a buy rating, citing continued upside from top- and bottom-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup also lifted its target from $315 to $385, suggesting more modest but still positive upside from current levels. Article Title

Citigroup also lifted its target from $315 to $385, suggesting more modest but still positive upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Travelers’ Q2 earnings beat, with strong underwriting results and expanding capital returns helping drive renewed investor optimism. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Travelers’ Q2 earnings beat, with strong underwriting results and expanding capital returns helping drive renewed investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: The company’s earnings surprise was large enough to push the stock to a new 52-week high and fuel follow-on bullish commentary from investors and media. Article Title

The company’s earnings surprise was large enough to push the stock to a new 52-week high and fuel follow-on bullish commentary from investors and media. Neutral Sentiment: Several writeups focused on Travelers’ strong Q2 performance, including a report that profit jumped sharply and the stock rallied on the results. Article Title

Several writeups focused on Travelers’ strong Q2 performance, including a report that profit jumped sharply and the stock rallied on the results. Neutral Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued the results were especially strong and linked them to the AI datacenter boom, but it does not directly change the fundamentals investors are watching. Article Title

One Seeking Alpha piece argued the results were especially strong and linked them to the AI datacenter boom, but it does not directly change the fundamentals investors are watching. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded Travelers to sell from neutral and set a $350 target, signaling skepticism after the post-earnings rally. Article Title

Goldman Sachs downgraded Travelers to sell from neutral and set a $350 target, signaling skepticism after the post-earnings rally. Negative Sentiment: Another Goldman note separately reinforced a more cautious stance, saying the shares have limited upside from current levels after the strong move. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. Evercore set a $329.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $430.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $368.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.26 and a 1 year high of $371.94. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $315.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

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