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Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $982,000 in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Royalty Pharma logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI opened a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter, buying 25,417 shares worth about $982,000.
  • Institutional interest in RPRX remains strong, with several large funds increasing holdings and 54.35% of the stock now owned by institutional investors.
  • Analysts are broadly bullish: the stock has a consensus Buy rating, and several firms recently raised price targets, including Citigroup to $66 and UBS to $57.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,212,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $960,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332,074 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $82,924,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,481,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $87,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,235,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $61,805,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royalty Pharma

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $161,385.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 191,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,165,559. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 34,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,731,895.98. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 155,893 shares of company stock worth $7,512,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's payout ratio is 63.95%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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